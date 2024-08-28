National Bankshares Boosts Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$57.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, July 5th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$56.38.

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$53.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$38.79 and a 12-month high of C$53.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$51.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.66%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total transaction of C$1,464,474.96. In related news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.55, for a total transaction of C$1,965,933.60. Also, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total transaction of C$1,464,474.96. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

