National Bankshares Boosts TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$65.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TRP. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$57.77.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TC Energy

TC Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$60.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$63.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$56.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$44.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.35.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.78 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 10.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.3092199 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TC Energy news, Director Richard Prior sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. In other news, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.53, for a total value of C$29,227.38. Also, Director Richard Prior sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,594. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.