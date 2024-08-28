National Bankshares Increases Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$57.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$56.38.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

Shares of PPL opened at C$54.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$51.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$49.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$38.79 and a 12 month high of C$54.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total transaction of C$1,464,474.96. In related news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total value of C$1,464,474.96. Also, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.55, for a total transaction of C$1,965,933.60. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.