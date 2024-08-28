National Bankshares Raises AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$39.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$37.10.

Shares of ALA opened at C$33.88 on Friday. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$24.67 and a twelve month high of C$33.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.50.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.54 billion. AltaGas had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 5.78%. Equities analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 2.1102066 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 82.07%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.96, for a total value of C$309,600.00. In related news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.64, for a total value of C$50,556.00. Also, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.96, for a total transaction of C$309,600.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $627,795 and have sold 73,970 shares valued at $2,333,643. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

