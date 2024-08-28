National Bankshares Raises Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Price Target to C$34.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN – Free Report) (NYSE:BIP) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at C$44.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of C$29.12 and a one year high of C$44.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.43 billion, a PE ratio of -247.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.