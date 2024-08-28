National Bankshares Raises Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Price Target to C$34.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN – Free Report) (NYSE:BIP) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at C$44.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of C$29.12 and a one year high of C$44.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.43 billion, a PE ratio of -247.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.03.
About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners
Featured Articles
