National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Hits New 12-Month High at $80.71

Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.71 and last traded at $80.68, with a volume of 207251 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NHI shares. StockNews.com upgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on National Health Investors

National Health Investors Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 13.24 and a current ratio of 13.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.51.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). National Health Investors had a net margin of 41.40% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 118.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. bought 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,767.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,940.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in National Health Investors by 448.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 76,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 62,865 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3,690.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27,680 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 412,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 185,377 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 407,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,626,000 after purchasing an additional 36,653 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Read More

