National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4,195.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSA. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger purchased 18,405 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.74 per share, for a total transaction of $694,604.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,209.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NSA stock opened at $45.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.97. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $46.84.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.47). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.28%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.