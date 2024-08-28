National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,975 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.11% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4,195.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 18,405 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.74 per share, for a total transaction of $694,604.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,209.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.95. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $46.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.09.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.47). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 117.28%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSA. Barclays upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

