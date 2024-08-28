National Storage REIT (ASX:NSR) Insider Andrew Catsoulis Acquires 359,600 Shares of Stock

National Storage REIT (ASX:NSR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Catsoulis purchased 359,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.38 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of A$855,848.00 ($578,275.68).

National Storage REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About National Storage REIT

National Storage is the largest self-storage provider in Australia and New Zealand, with over 225 centres providing tailored storage solutions to over 90,000 residential and commercial customers. NSR is the first independent, internally managed and fully integrated owner and operator of self-storage centres to be listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

