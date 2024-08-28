Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 22,347 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Navigator were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigator during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Navigator during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 22,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC raised its position in shares of Navigator by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 26,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 10,142 shares during the period. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navigator Price Performance

NVGS opened at $16.40 on Monday. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01.

Navigator Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Navigator from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Navigator in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Navigator in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

Featured Stories

