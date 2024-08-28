Nemus Bioscience (OTCMKTS:NMUS) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.01

Nemus Bioscience Inc (OTCMKTS:NMUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.01 and traded as low as $0.60. Nemus Bioscience shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 1,004,500 shares changing hands.

Nemus Bioscience Trading Down 9.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96.

About Nemus Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Nemus Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics. The company's product candidates in preclinical stage include NB1111 for the treatment of glaucoma; NB1222 used for treating chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting; and NB3111 for the treatment of methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nemus Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemus Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.