Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Up 1.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $710.00 to $750.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $699.58 and last traded at $699.34. 784,310 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,836,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $688.44.
NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus lifted their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.42.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Netflix
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Netflix by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
Netflix Stock Up 1.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $299.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $658.60 and its 200 day moving average is $627.51.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Netflix Company Profile
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
