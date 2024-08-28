New Found Gold (OTCMKTS:NFGFF) Trading Down 2%

Shares of New Found Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NFGFF – Get Free Report) fell 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.93. 390,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 138,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28.
New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador and Ontario, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds an interest in the Queensway project comprising 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims that covers an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.
