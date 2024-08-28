Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,084 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.3% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.7% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 9.2% during the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 55,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock worth $1,221,241,837 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $175.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 7.35%. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.36.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

