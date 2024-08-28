News (NASDAQ:NWS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.52

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.52 and last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 47923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.20.

News Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.67 and a beta of 1.35.

News Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On News

News Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,919,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in News by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 193,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 108,614 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in News by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 842,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,911,000 after purchasing an additional 98,172 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of News by 156.1% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 156,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 95,429 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 172.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 118,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 74,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

