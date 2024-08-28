Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Receives $201.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $201.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXST. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital upgraded Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NXST opened at $170.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.58 and its 200 day moving average is $165.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $132.30 and a fifty-two week high of $187.27.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.94). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.19%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Michael Biard sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.28, for a total value of $416,090.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Michael Biard sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.28, for a total transaction of $416,090.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Strober sold 1,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $180,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,934 shares of company stock worth $2,073,427. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

