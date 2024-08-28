Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. &PARTNERS boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $766,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 2.4 %

NXST stock opened at $171.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.30 and a 52-week high of $187.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.77.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michael Biard sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.28, for a total transaction of $416,090.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $77,819.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,071.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Biard sold 2,458 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.28, for a total transaction of $416,090.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,909.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,427 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

