NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) Shares Down 5.4%

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU – Get Free Report) fell 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.46 and last traded at $9.46. 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 99,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.
NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $9.46.
NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile
NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NextGen Acquisition Corp. II
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.