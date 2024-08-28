NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Director Neil S. Subin Buys 125,000 Shares

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) Director Neil S. Subin purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $866,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,490,213 shares in the company, valued at $17,257,176.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NextNav Price Performance

Shares of NextNav stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. NextNav Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. The firm has a market cap of $880.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11.

Get NextNav alerts:

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 million. NextNav had a negative net margin of 2,181.52% and a negative return on equity of 134.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextNav Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NextNav Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NextNav by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in NextNav during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NextNav during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in NextNav in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NextNav in the second quarter worth $82,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.