NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Director Neil S. Subin Buys 125,000 Shares

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) Director Neil S. Subin purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $866,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,490,213 shares in the company, valued at $17,257,176.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NextNav Price Performance
Shares of NextNav stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. NextNav Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. The firm has a market cap of $880.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11.
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 million. NextNav had a negative net margin of 2,181.52% and a negative return on equity of 134.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextNav Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NextNav Company Profile
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.
