NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Director Neil S. Subin Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) Director Neil S. Subin purchased 100,000 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $692,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,365,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,367,273.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NextNav Stock Performance
Shares of NN stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $880.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11. NextNav Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $9.50.
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NextNav had a negative net margin of 2,181.52% and a negative return on equity of 134.05%. The company had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of NextNav
NextNav Company Profile
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NextNav
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.