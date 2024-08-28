NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Director Neil S. Subin Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) Director Neil S. Subin purchased 100,000 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $692,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,365,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,367,273.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NextNav Stock Performance

Shares of NN stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $880.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11. NextNav Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NextNav had a negative net margin of 2,181.52% and a negative return on equity of 134.05%. The company had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NextNav

NextNav Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of NextNav by 1.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextNav by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in NextNav by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NextNav by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NextNav by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

