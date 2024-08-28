Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $11.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Nexxen International traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 17667 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Nexxen International from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Nexxen International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Nexxen International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexxen International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.10.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Nexxen International
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexxen International
Nexxen International Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $545.15 million, a PE ratio of -61.31 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86.
Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Nexxen International had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $88.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nexxen International Ltd. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Nexxen International
Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nexxen International
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Why the Buy-and-Hold Strategy May Be Best for Most Investors
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Nexxen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexxen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.