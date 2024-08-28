Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $11.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Nexxen International traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 17667 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Nexxen International from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Nexxen International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Nexxen International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexxen International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.10.

Get Nexxen International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nexxen International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexxen International

Nexxen International Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nexxen International in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexxen International in the second quarter worth $141,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nexxen International during the second quarter worth $451,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexxen International during the second quarter worth $810,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexxen International in the second quarter valued at $3,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $545.15 million, a PE ratio of -61.31 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Nexxen International had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $88.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nexxen International Ltd. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nexxen International

(Get Free Report)

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexxen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexxen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.