NIP Group Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on September 4th (NASDAQ:NIPG)

NIP Group’s (NASDAQ:NIPG – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, September 4th. NIP Group had issued 2,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 26th. The total size of the offering was $20,250,000 based on an initial share price of $9.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NIP Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NIPG opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. NIP Group has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $17.76.

Get NIP Group alerts:

About NIP Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Our mission is to create transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe. Our vision is to become the premier esports organization in the world. We are a leading esports organization with the most expansive global footprint by virtue of our operations across Asia, Europe and South America, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

Receive News & Ratings for NIP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.