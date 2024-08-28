Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,032 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PR. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in Permian Resources by 5.2% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Permian Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Permian Resources by 4.6% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 22,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Permian Resources Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ PR opened at $14.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 4.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Permian Resources Co. has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $18.28.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Permian Resources

Permian Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.