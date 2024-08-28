Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 18,077 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 2,167.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 626.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $6.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RVNC has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on RVNC

Revance Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.