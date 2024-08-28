Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 428 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,726,000 after buying an additional 44,948 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AAR by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,183,000 after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of AAR by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 530,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,772,000 after acquiring an additional 64,274 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 505,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of AAR in the first quarter worth $25,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

AAR stock opened at $64.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 1.54. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $54.71 and a 12-month high of $76.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.55.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $656.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. AAR had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

