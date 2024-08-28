Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Getty Images by 47.6% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Getty Images by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Getty Images

In related news, VP Daine Marc Weston sold 10,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $33,033.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,479.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Getty Images news, VP Daine Marc Weston sold 10,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $33,033.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,479.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kjelti Wilkes Kellough sold 8,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $26,721.79. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 246,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,378 shares of company stock valued at $262,851 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on GETY shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a report on Monday, May 6th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.64.

Getty Images Price Performance

Getty Images stock opened at $3.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83 and a beta of 2.05. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $229.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.42 million. Getty Images’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

