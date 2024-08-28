Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Insmed in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the first quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 11.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of INSM opened at $78.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.73. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $80.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $90.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.78) EPS. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Insmed from $74.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.19.

In other news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 7,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $390,951.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,302.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 7,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $390,951.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,302.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,165,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,837,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,611 shares of company stock worth $12,584,876. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

