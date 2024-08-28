Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 1,126.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 511.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 26.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 26.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercury Systems

In other news, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $52,916.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,273,907.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $52,916.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,273,907.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ratner sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $149,453.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,634.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,187 shares of company stock valued at $792,982 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mercury Systems Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mercury Systems stock opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.58. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.68.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRCY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

View Our Latest Report on MRCY

Mercury Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.