Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,200 Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 87.8% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 331,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 155,086 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 550,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 106,613 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 37,354 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Postal Realty Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

PSTL opened at $14.36 on Monday. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $325.47 million, a PE ratio of 143.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.78 million. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Postal Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 960.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Postal Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 6,707 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $88,867.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,981.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 6,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $88,867.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,981.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $140,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 223,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,740.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

