Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,956 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 3,803.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MP Materials by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,861,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,216,000 after buying an additional 225,554 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,122,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,976,000 after purchasing an additional 411,771 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,956,000 after purchasing an additional 860,960 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 2,536.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,661,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in MP Materials by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,454,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,874,000 after purchasing an additional 126,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MP. Bank of America dropped their price target on MP Materials from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on MP Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MP Materials from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,605.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,402,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,208,249. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,605.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MP Materials Stock Up 3.8 %

MP opened at $12.95 on Monday. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $22.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.33 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 10.29.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

