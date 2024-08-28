Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 498 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 67.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Exponent by 866.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 293.7% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Exponent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $653,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,541,302.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exponent news, VP John Pye sold 3,956 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $415,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $653,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,541,302.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,721,550. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Trading Up 2.5 %

EXPO opened at $106.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.81 and its 200 day moving average is $90.78. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 0.65. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.61 and a 12-month high of $108.80.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $132.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.83 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Further Reading

