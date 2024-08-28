Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 600 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) by 1,500.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BATRA. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Atlanta Braves by 1,607.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. 12.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

BATRA opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.38. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.78 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a PE ratio of -22.76.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $282.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.96 per share, with a total value of $79,920.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,698. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $121,765. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanta Braves



Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

