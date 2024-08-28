Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,589,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,191,000 after buying an additional 64,095 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 523,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 29,394 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in FARO Technologies by 105.1% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 437,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 224,273 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 339,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 57,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 169,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 97,969 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Yuval Wasserman sold 8,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $167,588.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,872.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $518,303. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FARO shares. StockNews.com upgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

FARO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $17.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.70. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The company has a market capitalization of $334.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.25.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

Featured Articles

