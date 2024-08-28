Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) by 252,185.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,653 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cricut were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cricut by 9,096.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter worth about $411,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cricut during the first quarter worth about $758,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cricut in the first quarter worth about $78,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $5.79 on Monday. Cricut, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Cricut had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 53,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $308,612.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,637,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,269,636.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 227,112 shares of company stock worth $1,369,915. Company insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

