Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) by 2,416.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,374 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stem were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Stem by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 14,307 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Stem by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 209,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 78,360 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stem during the first quarter worth $179,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Stem during the first quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 904.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 121,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 109,616 shares during the period. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $112.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.75. Stem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.06 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 63.98% and a negative net margin of 213.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STEM has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of Stem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna cut Stem from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Stem from $2.50 to $1.85 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Stem from $1.40 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $2.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.71.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

