Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 1,089.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $87,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 136,477 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $825,000. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHEF opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 2.30. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $44.58.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $954.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

