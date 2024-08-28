Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RVMD. Bank of America lifted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.92.

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $1,126,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,050,419.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $1,126,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,050,419.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $774,515.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,503,822.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,421 shares of company stock worth $2,637,077 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $43.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.42 and a 200 day moving average of $37.37. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $48.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

