Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Free Report) by 21,775.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marine Products were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPX. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marine Products during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Marine Products in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Marine Products by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 17,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Marine Products from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Marine Products Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MPX opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. Marine Products Co. has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $15.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $333.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Marine Products had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marine Products Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Marine Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Marine Products’s payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sport boat and sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

