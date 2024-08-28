Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 38.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 75.8% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 42,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,034,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 506.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,024 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 173,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,239,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 533,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,834,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth $20,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.65, for a total value of $70,009.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,668,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,807,261.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.16, for a total value of $1,685,342.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,662,525 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,850,679. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.65, for a total value of $70,009.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,668,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,807,261.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,130 shares of company stock worth $17,569,007. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morningstar Price Performance

MORN opened at $313.83 on Monday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.02 and a 52-week high of $330.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $305.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.50. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

