Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $104,000 Stock Holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REFI. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $8,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 809,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 42,740 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital upgraded Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock opened at $15.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $303.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.21. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $17.65.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.47%.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Profile

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

Featured Stories

