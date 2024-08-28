Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $112,000 Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 3,378.1% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 286,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,914,000 after buying an additional 278,185 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Fox Factory by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,621,000 after acquiring an additional 14,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fox Factory by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,279,000 after acquiring an additional 46,132 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,542 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter worth approximately $626,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison bought 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.30 per share, with a total value of $498,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,770,783.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison bought 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.30 per share, for a total transaction of $498,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,770,783.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $198,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,597,135.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fox Factory Trading Up 3.8 %

Fox Factory stock opened at $41.21 on Monday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $37.48 and a one year high of $112.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $348.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.22 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOXF. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fox Factory from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

