Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $122,000 Stock Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,294,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,371,000 after buying an additional 534,650 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 24,244,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,355 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Genworth Financial by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,821,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,886,000 after purchasing an additional 797,278 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,031,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,610,000 after purchasing an additional 114,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 138.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,233,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $6.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 0.92. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $6.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

