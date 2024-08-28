Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $129,000 Stock Position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,238 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in FutureFuel by 821.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 292.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in FutureFuel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 170.7% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 23,692 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on FutureFuel from $0.70 to $0.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Charles W. Lyon purchased 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $49,704.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $49,704. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FutureFuel news, CEO Mckinlay Thomas bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles W. Lyon bought 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,704.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $49,704. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 101,302 shares of company stock valued at $465,749 over the last ninety days. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FutureFuel Stock Performance

FutureFuel stock opened at $6.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.63. FutureFuel Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $8.36.

FutureFuel Profile

(Free Report)

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.