Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $27,000 Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,037 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,255.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13,450.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $188.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $114.29 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $99.06 and a 12-month high of $146.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

