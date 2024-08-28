Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $31,000 Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 90.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,507 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,537,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,003,000 after buying an additional 131,448 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,631,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,857,000 after purchasing an additional 43,940 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $1,046,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 72,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 16,302 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $56,877.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 109,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,526,859.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $56,877.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,534 shares of company stock valued at $252,144. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NOG stock opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average is $38.84.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.28 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

