Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $48,000 Stock Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 769.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,852 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 87,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 277,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $4.86 on Monday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $43.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.63 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 126.49% and a negative return on equity of 57.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.