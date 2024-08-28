Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $50,000 Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 63.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 3,310.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Roku by 36.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 147,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 39,111 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $89.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $69.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.67. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $48.33 and a one year high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $189,652.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,435.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,005 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

