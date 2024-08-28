Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $78,000 Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) by 280.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTEC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in TTEC during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. 38.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Stock Performance

Shares of TTEC opened at $4.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $30.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on TTEC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of TTEC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on TTEC from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

TTEC Company Profile

(Free Report)

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

Featured Articles

