Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $79,000 Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 469.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 906,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,761,000 after purchasing an additional 747,180 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth about $21,242,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Shutterstock by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,370,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,184,000 after acquiring an additional 433,906 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 523,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,286,000 after purchasing an additional 374,280 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,214,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,647,000 after purchasing an additional 163,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SSTK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

Shares of SSTK opened at $34.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.71. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $54.40.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $220.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.44 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

