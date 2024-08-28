Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $79,000 Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 410.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSBC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at $1,962,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 68,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in HSBC by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSBC opened at $43.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average is $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.53.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.14%.

Separately, Dbs Bank upgraded HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

